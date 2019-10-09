Bot Building Platform by Morph.ai

Discussion
Hey Product Hunters 👋 It's Vipul from Morph.ai and today I'm excited to launch Morph.ai Bot Building Platform! Morph.ai allows you to build chatbots for your business on Facebook, WhatsApp, Website and more. 🏅 What makes us different? 👉 We have been working with Enterprises for more than 3 years and have perfected our platform to build bots. 👉 Start with basic bots and build very complex ones using our interactive conversation builder, support for any external APIs, custom code and more. 👉 Scale your bots for millions of users. We are the people behind Manchester City's Facebook Messenger Chatbot ✨ Our core features: 👉 Conversation Builder + APIs + Custom Code. 👉 Targeted Notifications and Broadcasts @ scale. 👉 Detailed Analytics 👉 CRM to manage, segment and target your audience 👉 Chat manually with your users across channels and more... Businesses get started with very basic bots and then it becomes very tough for them to scale and maintain in the long run. From our Enterprise experience we have created all the necessary tools required to give you the best platform to build and continue your bots and get the best returns. Get started with Morph.ai at https://morph.ai I'll be happy to answer any questions here or you can reach me at vipul@morph.ai. Vipul Garg Morph.ai
Good stuff, I'll share this with our guys at the office.
@daniel_dewhurst Thanks Daniel, Will be looking forward to your feedback 🎉
