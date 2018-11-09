Bosslog is a note taking app for managers who need to keep it simple. It's essentially one big, private, searchable log that syncs across devices. Makes it really easy to take notes throughout the week and then slice and dice them for reports or summaries for others.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
I dig the simplicity and focus on privacy but I don't see why this is targeted to managers. I.e. are there features in the app designed specifically for this audience, @anthonygarvan?
Anthony GarvanMaker@anthonygarvan · Full Stack Developer
@rrhoover Others are welcome to use! I've found that standard note-taking apps are fine for things like groceries and random thoughts, where I really found the need to make Bosslog was when I was taking notes for many back-to-back meetings in a week and then needed to report out what happened, or easily scan through all my notes, or categorize by themes with #hashtags and @mentions.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Love the simplicity of this app! Any plans to expand and possibly add different page functionality to it'?
