Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
True wireless + active and passive noise cancelling
Music
Wearables
🔋 6 hours per charge or 18 hours with wireless battery case
💧 IPX4 (water and sweat resistant)
🔊 Bose sound
👆 Touch-control
📱 Android & iOS app
🔌 USB-C
👂🏻 3 eartips sizes
⚫️⚪️ 2 colors
Valentin Décarpentrie
Next WF-XB700's best competitor?
1h
