Bose Portable Home Speaker

A new smart, portable speaker from Bose

The Bose Portable speaker has up to 12 hours of battery life to last from morning to night with zero wires. Using Wi-Fi, just say the word — and a Bose proprietary voice pick-up system works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, both built-in
Bose's new Portable Home Speaker offers Google Assistant, Alexa, and AirPlay 2Bose just announced a surprise product: the Portable Home Speaker, a $349 speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth that supports Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. The new speaker looks a lot like a next-generation version of the company's SoundLink Revolve+ from 2017, with a similar conical design for 360-degree sound output and an integrated carrying handle.
Bose's new portable home speaker sports Alexa and Google AssistantBose's portable speaker offerings have tended toward the cheaper end of the spectrum - bringing colorful competition for companies like JBL. With the dryly named Portable Home Speaker, however, the company looks to split the difference between portable and premium. And it's certainly priced for the...
Discussion
Chris Messina
It's too bad the Google and Amazon assistants can't run on this device without access to Wi-Fi/the internet yet. I mean, it makes sense, but greatly limits the portability of this product.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
@chrismessina Was thinking the same thing. The smart features are what Bose is pushing the most, even above the portability
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
A lot of competition in this market but I do love bose products and love the look of this one
