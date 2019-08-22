Bose Portable Home Speaker

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Messina
It's too bad the Google and Amazon assistants can't run on this device without access to Wi-Fi/the internet yet. I mean, it makes sense, but greatly limits the portability of this product.
Upvote (1)Share
Hunter
@chrismessina Was thinking the same thing. The smart features are what Bose is pushing the most, even above the portability
UpvoteShare
Hunter
A lot of competition in this market but I do love bose products and love the look of this one
UpvoteShare