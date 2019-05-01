Borsa Earnings Calls
Borsa is the fastest way to listen to public company earnings calls. Cut through the noise and hear directly from company executives about their company's performance. Listening to earnings calls is now as easy as listening to your favorite podcasts.
Best way to listen to earnings calls.
None at the moment.
Great interface, easy way to listen to earnings calls.Mike has used this product for one year.
Makes it dead simple to find and listen to popular earnings calls - much easier then tracking them down individually!
None so far.
Glad they recently released an Android version!Clinton Tepe has used this product for one month.
MikeHunter@startupwithmike · Founder of Vindy, Upvoty & Streaky
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 this is an amazing product I use to to listen to earnings calls. If you invest, this can be a really helpful app! 🙌
Hadi YousefMaker@hadi_yousef · Founder of Borsa Earnings Calls
Hi Hunters, Hadi here, founder of Borsa Earnings Calls. I built Borsa because I wanted an easy way to listen to earnings calls. I got fed up with outdated, non-mobile friendly investor relations websites. So I built an app that aggregates every earnings call into one simple podcast-like app. Here’s what you can do with Borsa: - Listen to any earnings call on-demand (available for all users) - Listen to old earnings calls as well as the latest earnings call (available for all users) - Create Your Personalized Watchlist (available for all users) - Notifications: Want to be notified when one of the companies on your Watchlist has released a new earnings call? Choose to receive a notification and never miss out on an earnings call. This is a Borsa Premium feature. - Download Calls: Download any earnings call to your phone. This is a Borsa Premium feature. - Date of Earnings Call: This feature allows you to view the exact date the earnings call was released to avoid any confusion about when the call was released. This is a Borsa Premium feature. - Sort Calls: Choose how you want the calls to be ordered on the Search screen (available for all users). - Requesting A Company: Hit the "Feedback" button and let us know which companies you'd like us to add. We have thousands of earnings calls and we're adding more and more companies every day. Your request will get top priority and will be added to our app promptly. Feel free to be greedy and request as many companies as you want (we get it, you love earnings calls). (available for all users) - Share General Feedback: Have a feature request or a bug to report? Hit the "Feedback" button and let us know how we can better serve you. (available for all users) - Commuter Mode: This feature makes the media controls on the Play Screen larger for easier inputs. (available for all users) I've made a short demo video here: With the Q1 earnings season in full swing right now, I hope this comes to you at the perfect time.
Clinton Tepe@clint_tepe · Marketing strategist & entrepreneur.
@hadi_yousef Great work Hadi and team!
