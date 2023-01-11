Products
Borno
Borno
Learn alphabets with interactive charts
Borno enables your child to learn the formation of letters with instructional animations that guide learners one step at a time. Each character is paired with an associated object that is designed to engage.
Launched in
Kids
,
Education
,
Languages
by
Borno
About this launch
Borno
Learn Alphabets with Interactive Charts
Borno by
Borno
was hunted by
Porag Gogoi
in
Kids
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Porag Gogoi
,
Nambashisha Ryngksai
,
Pranjeevan Adhikary
,
Lithungo Shitiri
and
Uddipta Das
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
Borno
is not rated yet. This is Borno's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
4
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#172
