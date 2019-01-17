Boredaf
An app that tells you random s**t to do if you're bored
#5 Product of the DayJanuary 17, 2019
Boredaf is a chatbot can tell you a cool thing to do.
Reviews
+2 reviews
- Pros:
Reminds of things that don't come to your mind too oftenCons:
Can be distracting at times
Its cool! Made by an awesome developer!Zain Sajjad has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Hunter
Sahil Dave@sahildave1991 · UX/UI Designer
Feature request: Please add keyboard shortcut Y and N. Bored me does not want to put effort and move my mouse 😛
Varun Nair@iamvarunnair · Growth Hacker
@sahildave1991 Thats a Boredaf (Cool) idea you got there! 😄
Sara VieiraMaker@nikkitaftw · Front End Developer
@sahildave1991 Makes sense and sure will!
Behnam Rajabifard@brajbi
congrats for your lunch🎉, unique design and good reminders
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · Creative Entrepreneur
Amazing chat bot! I just tried it! FIRST!!!! hehe. Love it
Sara VieiraMaker@nikkitaftw · Front End Developer
👋 I had no idea I was on product hunt until I saw it on my new tab thingy! This is so awesome! Thank you for hunting down this We made this on the weekend as one if those useless projects and I am really happy people finding amusing! Just added 50 more things that were submitted by awesome people!
Nick@nick_stask · Legal Engineer and Entrepreneur
It's really great that Boredaf does not simply amuse you, but could give some handful advice on what to do to be better, but watch for the following. Sometimes it repeats its proposals in a row, I think it could be a quick fix. Moreover, maybe you could add emojis to the phrases, like "Make a budget 💰"
Sara VieiraMaker@nikkitaftw · Front End Developer
@nick_stask Heey! I will take a look at that and maybe only repeat when you have done all of the things and the emojis is a great idea I will add :)
