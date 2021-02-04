Bored for Slack

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Sanket Nadhani
MakerCo-founder, SuperGaming/Bored
Hey Product Hunters! I'm Sanket, cofounder of SuperGaming, the company behind this product. I'm super stoked to present Bored - a suite of Slack games for remote teams. Before I share details about the product and my experiences building it, I'd like to thank Kevin for hunting us. I spoke to 100+ founders, HRs and realized that work is becoming more impersonal. I figured playing short games with teammates increased productivity. We tested our hypothesis by running live game sessions over Zoom with teams from across the world. The overwhelming feedback was that it helped coworkers bond over shared interests, sparked conversations between people who'd never worked together, and helped with overcoming loneliness that comes with a remote work environment. We're launching with 4 games but have more in the pipeline: - Spot the Faker: A game of accusations and deception - Medium Roast: Roast your colleagues (SFW) - Trick or Trivia: 50+ categories, 5k+ questions - Give me a Break: Need a 2-minute break? We'll take you to interesting corners of the internet. Bored is free for as long as we're in Beta. So whether you're a team of 10 or 10,000, your entertainment is on the house. So, how about you show us some love and try it out? Bored is fun 🙃! If you run into any issues with installation or getting started, just hit reply.
Share
We’re using Bored at Leher and the whole team is addicted! Amazing work folks!
I personally love Trick or Trivia. Spot the faker is the most fun I believe
Hey Product Hunters! Firstly, a big thanks to @kevin for hunting us! I've been working with @sanketnadhani and a bunch of others to build Bored. It's a suite of Slack games for remote teams. We're launching with 4 games but have more in the pipeline: - Spot the Faker: A game of accusations and deception - Medium Roast: Roast your colleagues (SFW) - Trick or Trivia: 50+ categories, 5k+ questions - Give me a Break: Need a 2-minute break? We'll take you to interesting corners of the internet. Bored is free for as long as we're in Beta. So whether you're a team of 10 or 10,000, your entertainment is on the house. Please do share your feedback, thoughts. It would really help us build a better product. If you run into any issues with installation or getting started, just hit reply.
We have been playing Spot the Faker / Trivia at Charts.com since a few weeks, and it's a lot of fun. Great activity for the team to do together.
We've been using Bored within the product team at Hiver and we've been enjoying it. Especially since we're working remotely these games are a lot of fun.
I’ve had the pleasure of playing some games with these folks. Amazing stuff! So glad to see this public launch.
@nikhiljoisr Thanks Nikhil.
@nikhiljoisr We had a lot of fun in the live game session with your team :). It really helped us figure out things when we were building Bored.
It's been fun adding this to our Slack channel! Def reco checking this out :)
@suhasmotwani Thanks for the reco Suhas :)
@suhasmotwani We were thrilled to see it in The Product Folks community Slack :).
Goodbye productivity! This is great :)
This has been great in our slack channel - super lightweight way to introduce some fun in the workday for the team
@thisisneer Thanks Neer.
Loved the name, looks like a fun product. taking it for a spin.