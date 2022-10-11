Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Bored Box B64
Bored Box B64
The Next Digital Console in the Bored Box Ecosystem
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This second edition of Bored Box, the B64, is very much inspired by the curves and inputs of that console, but matched against the retrofuturistic vibes of the Bored Box universe.
Launched in
Games
,
Web3
,
Blockchain
by
Bored Box B64
Intercom for Startups
Ad
Get started with Intercom for Customer Support with 95% off
About this launch
Bored Box B64
The Next Digital Console in the Bored Box Ecosystem
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Bored Box B64 by
Bored Box B64
was hunted by
@Bored
in
Games
,
Web3
,
Blockchain
. Made by
@Bored
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Bored Box B64
is not rated yet. This is Bored Box B64's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#85
Report