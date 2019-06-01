Border radius is a simple time saving tool for front-end developers. It modify the border radius you want for each corner of the element and the tool automagically generates de css code for you 😊
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Danny Postma@dannypostmaa · Founder of Landingfolio.com
Been using this site for years. Don't even remember how to write it myself anymore 😂
Upvote (2)Share·
FerminrpHunter@ferminrp
Found this while looking for help on how to change the border radius for only the right side corners of an element. This tool did all the work for me. I'm definitely bookmarking this for next time
Upvote (1)Share·