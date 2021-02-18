discussion
Jay
MakerBusiness manager at Borawork, Inc.
Hey guys, I’m so excited to introduce Borawork at Product Hunt! Borawork is a project based all-in-one collaboration tool. Unlike other collaboration tools that simply emphasize messaging or tracking features, Borawork breakthrough teamwork through the intuitive project management. People can easily invite teams and unlimited number of partners into the project rooms, make them feel encouraged and trust each other to achieve more. Since Borawork contains core features for collaboration such as messenger, project management, file storage, to-do, and calendar, people won’t need extra tools. Also, all these features are accessible in each project rooms, switching between multiple taps are not necessary. It is also recommended to freelancers who need to manage multiple projects and clients separately with less confusion and maintaining a work-life balance. We really hope you like our product and would like to hear any thought and feedback. Thanks
