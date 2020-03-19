Bops Music

Discussion
Stephanie Goldman
Maker
Hi Product Hunt community! The inspiration for Bops came when I found myself in a loop of the same songs on Spotify. I wanted to find a way to get and share music with friends to make the listening experience more authentic, to broaden the genres I was exposed to, and to hear more new jams that excite me. Bops allows you to connect your Spotify account and then displays your profile of recently played, saved songs, top songs, top artists, and public playlists. On the home page, it culminates music from friends in a timeline format so you can tell what's new. Bops just launched this week and has already seen very engaged users! I'm excited to share it with you all and would love feedback. Note: It's only available on the App Store (for iOS) right now. Another note: The only time we "write" to your Spotify account is when you "heart" a friend's song in the app. We allow you to save songs directly from friends, and add them to your Spotify library to make the experience seamless. What would you like to see improved in the social listening experience? How do you feel about Bops? Dropping this one at around the same time as The Weeknd's new album! — Stephanie
