Hello Product Hunt! 👋 My name is Thomas, and I work on the the seed-stage investment team for a software company. However, after speaking with hundreds of founders over many years, it became painfully clear: finding information on equity-free financing options is tedious and time-consuming. Furthermore, while running a company it's nearly impossible to find the time to do so - resulting in many founders getting stuck with subpar financing terms. That's why I'm incredibly psyched to be launching Bootstrapp today! Bootstrapp is great for: 👉 Companies generating revenue of at least $5k / month who need capital to grow (e.g. marketing spend, inventory, advertising, etc.) 👉 Startups who are scaling, but who don't have a dedicated, strategic CFO in place yet. 👉 Startups who would like to finance the purchase of new equipment, outstanding invoices, or other alternative financing transaction. *Why I built Bootstrapp:* The world of startup financing is incredibly murky. When trying to find financing, founders typically get a random recommendation from a friend/lawyer/banker who is under-informed, or they roll up their sleeves and start researching the entire space from scratch. Then, after finding a financier, they're left to negotiate the terms blindly and without context. So I built Bootstrapp to level the playing field. Bootstrapp is purpose-built to eliminate the work of finding non-dilutive capital, saving founders and employees their valuable time, equity, and cost-of-capital. Thanks for checking it out, and please leave any and all feedback below!
