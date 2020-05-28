Discussion
Hello Product Hunters :D My name is Nate and I am the maker of Bootstrap Design. You may be asking, why a Bootstrap design kit in 2020? The answer is simple, I created this kit to solve a problem of mine. Surprisingly, even in 2020, Bootstrap is still extremely popular. I’ve recently contracted on two projects (both enterprise) where the clients were already using Bootstrap. I made the switch from Sketch to Figma and could not find a Bootstrap 4 kit that I was satisfied with. So, I ended up creating most of Bootstraps components from scratch on my own. When Figma launched Auto Layout I decided to refactor the library and distribute it in case anyone else found themselves in a similar situation. Standout Features: - 600+ components - Local Styles: Colors, Text, and Grids - Built with Figmas Auto Layout & resizing constraints - Layers and groups match Bootstrap's classnames (great if you are already familiar with Bootstrap) - Affordable: This was important to me as most UI kits cost a lot of money. Thanks for checking it out, if you have any feedback or questions let me know! P.S. Im offering it half off the original price until May 30th!
