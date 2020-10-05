Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Boostflix
Boostflix
An extension to boost your netflix.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+ 1
You can speed up your Netflix but with new features.
You can turn on "Subtitle Slow" and movie will slow down while somebody is speaking or when subtitles on.
IMDB Ratingmeter on Netflix
Auto Skip Intros
New Shortcuts
N - Next Episode
Q - Main Menu
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
4 minutes ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Fatih Enis Kaya
Maker
Serial Fuck-Up'er
You can give us feedback for cons and pros so we can develop much better. Thank you. Enjoy.
Upvote
Share
2d
Send