Boostflix

An extension to boost your netflix.

You can speed up your Netflix but with new features.
You can turn on "Subtitle Slow" and movie will slow down while somebody is speaking or when subtitles on.

IMDB Ratingmeter on Netflix
Auto Skip Intros
New Shortcuts
N - Next Episode
Q - Main Menu
Fatih Enis Kaya
Maker
Serial Fuck-Up'er
You can give us feedback for cons and pros so we can develop much better. Thank you. Enjoy.
