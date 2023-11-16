Products
This is the latest launch from BoostBot - Influencer Marketing AI Agent
See BoostBot - Influencer Marketing AI Agent’s previous launch
Ranked #3 for today

BoostBot

Your personal AI-powered influencer marketing assistant

Get 5 days of influencer marketing done in 10 minutes with BoostBot! Give us a little product description, and get hundreds of creator recommendations in seconds - Then let BoostBot email all the creators with personalized emails, it's that simple.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
Influencer marketing
 by
BoostBot - Influencer Marketing AI Agent