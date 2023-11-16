Products
This is the latest launch from BoostBot - Influencer Marketing AI Agent
See BoostBot - Influencer Marketing AI Agent’s previous launch →
Ranked #3 for today
BoostBot
Your personal AI-powered influencer marketing assistant
Get 5 days of influencer marketing done in 10 minutes with BoostBot! Give us a little product description, and get hundreds of creator recommendations in seconds - Then let BoostBot email all the creators with personalized emails, it's that simple.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
CRM
Influencer marketing
by
BoostBot - Influencer Marketing AI Agent
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
BoostBot - Influencer Marketing AI Agent
Get matched with the right influencers in minutes through AI
2
reviews
355
followers
Follow for updates
BoostBot by
BoostBot - Influencer Marketing AI Agent
was hunted by
Sophia Pederson
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
CRM
,
Influencer marketing
. Made by
Sophia Pederson
,
Jim Fields
,
Amy Hu
,
Max Xia
,
Trini Li
,
Jun
,
Lea Millo
,
Brendan McBride
,
Jehanzeb Khan
,
Ellie Wang
,
Jacob Cohen-Rosenthal
,
Sergej
,
Suvojit Ghosh
,
James Casin
,
France Tolentino
and
Eve Huang
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
BoostBot - Influencer Marketing AI Agent
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on November 17th, 2023.
Upvotes
327
Comments
112
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#34
