Boost UI Kit

Save your time creating design pages easily

Big collection of separate elements and ready-to-use components that will help you to create full-fledged design pages and supplement existing ones with bright style. Your projects can be designed in a quick and pleasant way with Boost.
discussion
3 Reviews5.0/5
Vitaly Belousov
Maker
Product Designer at Craftwork
Hey guys! Glad to present Boost UI kit to you 🥳 If you’re a designer or creator you know how annoying can be to create some log in forms, or charts, or even sidebars for the website. You’d like to work on smth more interesting than that, right? Boost UI Kit is helpful in creating necessary blocks and components for any website. You can change them up to you and use them in your project without any waste of time. Boost Package includes: 70+ ready-to-use components: charts, popups, sidebars, headers, tables, etc. 180+ separate elements, combine them to get smth cool 100+ universal icons in minimalistic style Bright and pastel color palette Simple combination of font styles Free Google font Follow the website link to explore Boost and start using it to take your creating workflow to a higher level. Save your time for discovering fresh ideas and create smth really great. Entrust usual blocks to Boost ✌️ Go to our website and get any Craftwork product with a 30% discount by promo code «ph-30». Waiting for your feedback below ❤️
Andrey Pudov
Developer at Craftwork
Looks very nice! Well done 🤟
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
Maker
Manager at Craftwork
@andrey_pudov haha, thanks ❤️
