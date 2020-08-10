Discussion
Santhosh Chelikavada
Maker
Hi everyone, Excited to introduce the Boost Community. This is kind of the "pro" version of Product Band (https://www.product.band). It's a one-stop shop for aspiring PMs and current PMs to grow their skills and excel in the job search. We're building a content platform and a community consisting of lectures, case studies, job search resources and more all designed to help you grow as a PM. Boost is priced at $39/month but is available for early access at a price of $19/month for all PH community members! Let me know if you have any questions or thoughts!
