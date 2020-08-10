  1. Home
Lectures,cases,career resources for aspiring and current PMs

Get access to exclusive lectures by product leaders, product case studies, job search resources, and a private community. Grow your product skills, land your dream PM job and become the best PM you can be with Boost.
Santhosh Chelikavada
Maker
Hi everyone, Excited to introduce the Boost Community. This is kind of the "pro" version of Product Band (https://www.product.band). It's a one-stop shop for aspiring PMs and current PMs to grow their skills and excel in the job search. We're building a content platform and a community consisting of lectures, case studies, job search resources and more all designed to help you grow as a PM. Boost is priced at $39/month but is available for early access at a price of $19/month for all PH community members! Let me know if you have any questions or thoughts!
