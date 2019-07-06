Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Boooom

Boooom

Design management and leadership jobs

Boooom is a job board for design management and leadership opportunities. With hundreds of job offers from top companies in 25+ countries, our mission is to connect great design leaders with high profile opportunities, in a hand-picked list of organizations.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Tiago Machado
Tiago Machado
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 Design is key to the success of any kind of organization, with companies small and large investing heavily in their design functions. Several studies are clear about the business impact and return on investment of design, and how design management and leadership are key to enable that. Although its increasingly importance, throughout my experience I came to realise that there isn’t a good place to find leadership and management-level job opportunities for designers, and that I’m not alone. That’s why we created Boooom: to help great design leaders find high profile opportunities in awesome companies. We’d appreciate your feedback and support! 🙌 Thanks! 🙏
Upvote (6)Share