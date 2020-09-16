Boomla Website Builder
All-in-one drag&drop website builder & application platform
Halter Tibor
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! (First off, thank you so much @chrismessina for the hunt!) Boomla is actually 2 products. It is an application platform (I call it a website OS) and a simple drag-and-drop website builder built on top of it. The ultimate goal is to make it 1) as simple to use as possible while 2) also creating an extremely powerful platform. The two might sound like contradicting goals but they in fact strongly need each other: developers become more efficient at creating applications on top of it, while end-users get to use a larger selection apps. The two just has to go hand-in-hand, it's not enough to have beautiful skins. I'd like to highlight that Boomla has an extremely generous FREE plan. You will get 1GB of storage that you can use for any number of websites, without ads, on your domain, with SSL support. (Only integrations are paid, so this should cover most use cases for free.) (Plus the 1GB storage is data-deduplicated: if you upload the same website 2x, it will only use storage quota 1x. This also means can duplicate your website at ~zero cost.) - Click around on https://uikit.boomla.net to see the available elements (will constantly grow) I would be really happy to hear your feedback on it! Cheers, Tibor
