Home
Product
Boomerang
Ranked #9 for today
Boomerang
An easier way to switch between your most recent tabs.
Free
Boomerang is a simple, lightweight, and fast extension that allows you to switch between your previous and current tab at the speed of thought. This extension is perfect for all those times when you want to return to the last tab you were on.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Boomerang
About this launch
Boomerang by
Boomerang
was hunted by
Mitchell Mark-George
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Mitchell Mark-George
. Featured on July 20th, 2022.
Boomerang
is not rated yet. This is Boomerang's first launch.
