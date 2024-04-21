Sign in
Make your meetings more engaging & fun-on Zoom, Meet, Teams

Boom is a macOS camera app that works on Zoom, Meet, Teams + more. Brand your calls, use GIFs, and supercharge your screen shares. Boom makes your calls more engaging, productive and fun.
was hunted by
Robleh Jama
in Mac, Design Tools, Meetings. Made by
Arslan C
,
Leanne Macaspac
,
Krish Satya
,
Mohammed Ibrahim
and
Robleh Jama
Featured on April 24th, 2024.
