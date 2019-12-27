  1. Home
Booky

Organize notes from books you read

Booky lets you better organize knowledge from books you read.
Just open Booky, snap a photo of the page and highlight any phrase.
Booky automatically syncs with your Goodreads shelf and all notes you take are later searchable so it's easier to find them.
Michał Śmiałko
Maker
Maker
Hi folks, I'm the maker of Book :) I'm here to answer all the questions you might have about the app and its roadmap.
Joseph Schiarizzi
Cool idea. Any plans for android version?
Michał Śmiałko
Maker
Maker
@cupojoseph Joseph, I’d love to build Android version soon but the timeline for that mostly depends on how well this app is adopted on iOS in the next few weeks :( After I get the app to the stage where most users are pleased with the design and features, I’ll get to the Android version ASAP.
Wilbert Abreu
Great UI/UX and Onboarding! As an avid reader, I've always wanted something like this to help me remember what I read more easily. Small thing to note *pun intended*, seems like the notes counter is not updating after adding one. Thanks!
Michał Śmiałko
Maker
Maker
@wilbert_abreu Thanks for the feedback and reporting that bug :) Will take care of it in the next update 🙌 That would be great to hear more of your feedback after a few days of using it 🙏
