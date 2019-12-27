Discussion
Michał Śmiałko
Maker
Hi folks, I'm the maker of Book :) I'm here to answer all the questions you might have about the app and its roadmap.
Cool idea. Any plans for android version?
Maker
@cupojoseph Joseph, I’d love to build Android version soon but the timeline for that mostly depends on how well this app is adopted on iOS in the next few weeks :( After I get the app to the stage where most users are pleased with the design and features, I’ll get to the Android version ASAP.
Great UI/UX and Onboarding! As an avid reader, I've always wanted something like this to help me remember what I read more easily. Small thing to note *pun intended*, seems like the notes counter is not updating after adding one. Thanks!
Maker
@wilbert_abreu Thanks for the feedback and reporting that bug :) Will take care of it in the next update 🙌 That would be great to hear more of your feedback after a few days of using it 🙏