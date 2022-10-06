Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Bookworm Reads
Ranked #18 for today
Bookworm Reads
Track, recommend, and discuss your books
Visit
Upvote 4
5% off 1st book order
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Bookworm is a community-oriented, mobile-first alternative to Goodreads. Organize your books into shelves (finished, want to read, etc.), see what your friends are reading, recommend books to friends, and of course rate, review, and discuss books.
Launched in
Android
,
Social Network
,
Education
+1 by
Bookworm Reads
TechCrunch
Ad
Save 50% on TechCrunch Disrupt passes - Offer Ends 10/14
About this launch
Bookworm Reads
track, recommend, and discuss your books
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Bookworm Reads by
Bookworm Reads
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in
Android
,
Social Network
,
Education
. Made by
Amelia Goodman
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Bookworm Reads
is not rated yet. This is Bookworm Reads's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#58
Report