  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Bookworm Reads
Ranked #18 for today

Bookworm Reads

Track, recommend, and discuss your books

Free
Bookworm is a community-oriented, mobile-first alternative to Goodreads. Organize your books into shelves (finished, want to read, etc.), see what your friends are reading, recommend books to friends, and of course rate, review, and discuss books.
Launched in Android, Social Network, Education +1 by
Bookworm Reads
About this launch
Bookworm Readstrack, recommend, and discuss your books
0
reviews
5
followers
Bookworm Reads by
Bookworm Reads
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in Android, Social Network, Education. Made by
Amelia Goodman
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Bookworm Reads
is not rated yet. This is Bookworm Reads's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#58