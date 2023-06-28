Products
Home
→
Product
→
BookSpace
BookSpace
Bookings made simple for institutions
BookSpace is a cutting-edge open-source space booking platform that simplifies the process of reserving and managing spaces.
Launched in
Productivity
Open Source
SaaS
by
BookSpace
About this launch
BookSpace
Bookings made simple for institutions.
BookSpace by
BookSpace
was hunted by
Rishi Raj Jain
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
SaaS
. Made by
Rishi Raj Jain
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
BookSpace
is not rated yet. This is BookSpace's first launch.
