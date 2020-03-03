  1. Home
Unlimited access to digital content has provided us with an enormous opportunity to discover, learn and grow. Bookshlf focuses on quality and taste, empowering users to express themselves through the content they love.
Hello Product Hunt! A special thanks to @chrismessina for introducing us to the PH community 🙏 We live in a time with access to more knowledge, information and creativity than ever before, and that's an incredible thing. Bookshlf is a platform that helps users organize, share and discover content based on the curation of subject-matter experts or members of their community, not the ulterior motives of an algorithm. Think of us as a bookshelf for your favorite digital content: - Each user curates unique Shelves on their own Bookshlf - Shelves are made up of links to your favorite content - Each user Subscribes to their favorite Shelves and follows their favorite Curators - Shelves are filled with content across categories and formats, ranging from articles and podcasts to YouTube videos, blog posts and Twitter threads - Users can easily share their favorite Shelves to other media platforms @andrew_boggs1, @justincadelago and I can't wait for you to check it out and are looking forward to your feedback 😊
