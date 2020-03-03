Discussion
Mike Abend
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! A special thanks to @chrismessina for introducing us to the PH community 🙏 We live in a time with access to more knowledge, information and creativity than ever before, and that's an incredible thing. Bookshlf is a platform that helps users organize, share and discover content based on the curation of subject-matter experts or members of their community, not the ulterior motives of an algorithm. Think of us as a bookshelf for your favorite digital content: - Each user curates unique Shelves on their own Bookshlf - Shelves are made up of links to your favorite content - Each user Subscribes to their favorite Shelves and follows their favorite Curators - Shelves are filled with content across categories and formats, ranging from articles and podcasts to YouTube videos, blog posts and Twitter threads - Users can easily share their favorite Shelves to other media platforms @andrew_boggs1, @justincadelago and I can't wait for you to check it out and are looking forward to your feedback 😊
