  1. Home
  2.  → Bookshelves for Figma

Bookshelves for Figma

Book tracking for Figma made easy

Bookshelves is a fun way to record and share the books you want to read. Track books with categories, ratings and key takeaways.
After making your bookshelf, feel free to share your bookshelf on social media using #MyFigmaBookshelf
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment