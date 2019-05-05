Did you ever read an article and see a book you would like to remember?
By highlighting the book and use the “Search for this book” option you will see some information about the book and you can save it for later reference!
Diogo BatistaMaker@diogo_batista · Web Developer
Bookpin was made with students, writers, bloggers, journalists and book readers in mind! Let me know what you think by sending me a message or writing your comments here! You can install it through here www.bookpin.co
Michael Walter@rewaterpressure · Michael Walter
Looks useful. As a bookworm myself, I will give it a try and see how it integrates with my 10 other lists of 'toread'...
Diogo BatistaMaker@diogo_batista · Web Developer
Awesome @rewaterpressure, thanks for the support! Let me know what you think about it and if you have any idea how to make it better please let me know :)
