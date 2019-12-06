Don't miss your Twitter Handle. Book it.
Starting December 12th, Twitter will remove inactive accounts and free up usernames.
Bookmyat helps you monitor and reserve the Handles you are interested in with Email Alerts (Free) & Auto Booker (Premium).
Discussion
Maxence GS
Maker
Hey ! I'm really happy to release this project with you 😃 Bookmyat is an automated monitoring system ⚙️ for Twitter unique usernames (Handles). Handles are continuously checked to provide you with real-time alerts. Also, with our Premium Auto Booker feature, you can book the Handle of your choice as soon as it becomes available, at the speed of light! So you're sure to be the first on it. Lot of additional features to come ! Let me know what you think 🙌🏼
