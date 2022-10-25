Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
bookmarks.email
bookmarks.email
A daily digest of your Twitter bookmarks
Visit
Upvote 7
Sign up for the beta
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tired of bookmarking interesting threads, useful tweets and meaningful interactions, but never revisit them again? We send you a daily digest of your bookmarks. For free.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Twitter
,
Social Media
by
bookmarks.email
Production-ready AI models by AssemblyAI
Ad
API platform to automatically transcribe and understand audio
Learn more
About this launch
bookmarks.email
A daily digest of your Twitter bookmarks
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
bookmarks.email by
bookmarks.email
was hunted by
Sebastian A. Steins
in
Productivity
,
Twitter
,
Social Media
. Made by
Sebastian A. Steins
. Featured on October 25th, 2022.
bookmarks.email
is not rated yet. This is bookmarks.email's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#72
Report