Bookmarks
Save and jump among layers in Figma
Hey all 👋 I made Bookmarks to fill a small gap in Figma's feature set -- the ability to favorite frames and quickly jump across a file while you work. It comes especially in handy in large files with many pages.
Launched in
Design Tools
User Experience
UX Design
by
About this launch
Bookmarks by
was hunted by
Blake Hunsicker
in
. Made by
Blake Hunsicker
. Featured on August 20th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Bookmarks's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
