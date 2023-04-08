Products
This is the latest launch from Bookmarkify
See Bookmarkify’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Bookmarkify.io
Bookmarkify.io
Bookmarkify is the next step for web design greatness
Visit
Upvote 28
40% Off!
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Simplify your website saving process with Bookmarkify! Quickly and easily save websites with tags, and custom descriptions, and interact with bookmarked sites in one tab. Filter, edit, delete, and switch between grid and full-screen modes options.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
by
Bookmarkify
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Bookmarkify
Save, tag, search, and filter your way to design success.
27
reviews
240
followers
Follow for updates
Bookmarkify.io by
Bookmarkify
was hunted by
Ivan Salim
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Ivan Salim
. Featured on April 9th, 2023.
Bookmarkify
is rated
5/5 ★
by 25 users. It first launched on March 10th, 2023.
Upvotes
28
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
