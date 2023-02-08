Products
Bookmarkerr
Bookmarkerr
Get up to 800 bookmarked tweets synced to Notion
Bookmarking tweets is great, but finding them later can be a hassle. Get up to 800 bookmarked tweets synced to your Notion account.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Twitter
,
Notion
by
Bookmarkerr
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"All feedback and support is greatly appreciated, and I can't wait to hear what you think."
The makers of Bookmarkerr
About this launch
Bookmarkerr
Get up to 800 bookmarked tweets synced to Notion
Follow for updates
Bookmarkerr by
Bookmarkerr
was hunted by
Norah Klintberg Sakal
in
Productivity
,
Twitter
,
Notion
. Made by
Norah Klintberg Sakal
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
Bookmarkerr
is not rated yet. This is Bookmarkerr's first launch.
