Hey Product Hunters, thanks for "checking out" (little library pun for you there) Bookly! 🤔 I built Bookly to solve my own problem. I work in a start-up with some really driven people with a passion for reading and self-improvement. We were constantly recommending and lending books to each other but there was no easy way to keep track of who owned which book, which books we loaned to others and which books were available to borrow. 📚 Bookly allows you to list your personal book collection, lend them to others and keep track of who they're with. When you find an available book you love, hit "checkout" and Bookly will message the owner to confirm they're happy to loan it out. Once they confirm then Bookly will start a conversation between you and the owner to organise the swap. Other colleagues will then see this book as "checked out" until you return the book. For companies with an existing library, books can be added with the organisation tagged as the owner. For these books employees can checkout books immediately with no need to get confirmation of the checkout, allowing companies to easily manage their inventory. I welcome all kinds of feedback/suggestions (FYI, joining a waitlist is not possible yet but high up on the roadmap). Happy reading!
