Hello Makers & Product Hunt lurkers 👋 Bookleaf is a bookkeeping service that specializes in working with indie makers, startups, and small businesses. 🌍 Our in-house team of licensed accountants work at world class financial firms like Ernst & Young, PwC,and Deloitte. 🤝 Bookleaf started with my accountant friend Ariana providing bookkeeping services for local small businesses in New York. She soon noticed how much opportunity there is in the space. And then came to me to help her build out a team of accountants and scale out the business further. Now here we are on Product Hunt vying for attention 🙂 📚 Every month, our on-demand team of bookkeepers keep your books in order and deliver monthly financial reportings for your business to help you keep your finances in check. Our accountants are also available to answer any questions you might have, over email or video call. I'll personally be here all day to respond to any questions/feedback you might have. (Ariana actually works lol). You can send me responses and questions in the comment section below or you can email me: anthonydike@nyu.edu Thanks for reading 😄
