Bookful transforms your device into a portal to a magical, playful universe
where books are brought to life with augmented reality.
Reviews
+3 reviews
- Pros:
I am truly impressed with the way Bookful is able to bring their stories to life! Awesome work Inception!Cons:
Its easier to use on the Ipad
This a great use case of AR tech and hopefully kids and adults alike will be able to enjoy a new kind of reading experience that will cause them to keep turning the page!
How often will the app release new material and what kind of topics will you cover?J Lazarus has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Is there publishing partners?
Upvote Share·