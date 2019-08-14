Discussion
Amir Jabari
Got old books that you have nothing to do with? Want to read more books? Want to meet new people in your area, make new friends and swap your books with them? Bookey is an app that allows people to swap their books with others in their community. A big part of the inspiration behind the app is facilitating book exchanges. But an EVEN BIGGER part of the app is about community. Sometimes it can be difficult to meet new people and make new friends in our communities. It doesn't have to be this way. We want to give you the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends, plus you get to swap your old books for ones you haven't read yet! Bookey is all about making connections and strengthening community bonds in your local area. By meeting people with a similar interest in books to you, we hope to spark new conversations and in turn spark new friendships. People are too quick to shut down opportunities to meet strangers, but we'd like to change that. How it works: All you have to do is create an account, then scan the barcode at the back of your book, and this will automatically pick up the front cover, title, author, rating and a short description! Next, you set your location and go to ‘Explore’ to view books in your location. You will be able to see books available in your area here, swipe right to "like" a book and tap on it to view more information. If you "like" someone's book, and they in turn like one of your books, it's a match! And you're then taken to a chat between you and the person where you can message them to meet up to swap your books.
