David Flgl
Maker
Hey guys! Musician and founder of Bookaspace here. I'd love to introduce you to my side project: A platform for rehearsal & recording studios to manage and advertise their studio and allow musicians to book online. The concept of booking a service isn’t new at all, however, there seems to be something fundamentally different about the rehearsal room industry that has stopped similar services from succeeding. After lots of interviews with studios and musicians I found out their pain points and decided to start Bookaspace. Would love to hear your feedback & questions!
