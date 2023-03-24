Products
Home
→
Product
→
BookAI.chat
BookAI.chat
Chat with any book, only with its title & author
It is a website that allows you through artificial intelligence to chat with any book you want. You only have to indicate the title and the author and through artificial intelligence you can chat.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
by
BookAI
About this launch
BookAI
Chat with any book, only with its title and author.
BookAI.chat by
BookAI
was hunted by
Mark Doppler
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
. Made by
Mark Doppler
. Featured on March 25th, 2023.
BookAI
is not rated yet. This is BookAI's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
