Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → BookAI.chat
BookAI.chat

BookAI.chat

Chat with any book, only with its title & author

Free
Embed
It is a website that allows you through artificial intelligence to chat with any book you want. You only have to indicate the title and the author and through artificial intelligence you can chat.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, Books by
BookAI
Product Hunt Advertising
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
BookAI
BookAI Chat with any book, only with its title and author.
0
reviews
5
followers
BookAI.chat by
BookAI
was hunted by
Mark Doppler
in Artificial Intelligence, Books. Made by
Mark Doppler
. Featured on March 25th, 2023.
BookAI
is not rated yet. This is BookAI's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-