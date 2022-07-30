Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Book Tracker Template
Ranked #3 for today
Book Tracker Template
The perfect book tracker template
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This Notion template allows you to keep track of all the books you have read. - Write notes so you won't forget - Filter non-fiction & fiction - Key points - Quotes
Launched in
Productivity
,
Notion
by
Book Tracker Template
Solana Summercamp Online Hackathon
Ad
Start your crypto journey with millions in prizes & seed funding
About this launch
Book Tracker Template
The perfect book tracker template
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Book Tracker Template by
Book Tracker Template
was hunted by
Daniel
in
Productivity
,
Notion
. Made by
Daniel
. Featured on July 31st, 2022.
Book Tracker Template
is not rated yet. This is Book Tracker Template's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#175
Report