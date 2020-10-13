Book Recommendations For Entrepreneurs
Kevin Rooke
Earlier this year, I set out to build the best site for entrepreneurs and investors to find great books. Step one was to build an auto-updating database of verified book recommendations by pulling from hundreds of online sources and presenting them in a user-friendly way. Step two is my launch on Product Hunt. If you like what you see, throw me an upvote. Step three is coming next. Sign up with your email to get updates when it's live.
Christian HeineWorking on Faden - www.faden.cloud
Hey Kevin, thanks for making this. How do you suggest to use it? I just finished my last read and although I have a list where I track my next books, I also tried to find recommendations on your site. Maybe it's just me, but no matter how I filtered (by recommender or by category) the list always seemed pretty long and kinda randomly sorted. Not sure if you have this, but a great feature would be to help triangulate the most impactful books (e.g. to sort them by the number of recommendations when choosing a category). But I love the idea.
Kevin Rooke
@christianheine Thanks Christian, great feature request, will definitely build it.
