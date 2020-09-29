Book Quotes Bot

discussion
Serhii Baraniuk
Maker
👋 Hi! - I'm Serhii and I make Book Quotes. This is my first launch and it's an attempt to solve a problem I have myself. Here’s my thing… Every time I read a book, I always save interesting quotes from it. Sometimes I open my notes and re-read what I highlighted earlier for inspiration. Then I thought, why not create a bot that would send me quotes in Telegram every day? So... 📕 Book Quotes is a Telegram bot that sends you popular quotes from your favorite books. Just add books you've already read and start receiving quotes and insights twice a day. At the moment, Book Quotes includes about 2500 books and 15000 quotes. I would love to answer questions if any! Looking forward to any feedback 😁 Thanks 👊
