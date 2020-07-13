Book & Meet

Discussion
Zeb Irshad Reyaz
Maker
Thank you for the opportunity to share our product with the world! We're genuinely grateful. Initially, we built BookMeet! to make it easier for our clients & prospects to schedule meetings with us. We tried Calendly and other similar products, and they were all pretty good with all the bells & whistles. However, we didn't need all those features and wanted to keep it simple for our clients to schedule meetings. With BookMeet, Scheduling Meetings is as Easy as 1-2-3! The prospect selects a date & time, enters name & email address, and schedule a meeting. That's it. We're releasing BookMeet publicly today, and it would be great to hear your feedback. Let us know what you think and if you would like to see any changes in the overall scheduling workflow.
Here's a Live Calendar: https://bookmeet.us/vcards-meeti...
