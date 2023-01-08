Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Book.green
Book.green

Book.green

Find the cheapest and most ecological flights

Free
Book.green finds the best flights and presents them in a unique and clear UI. Carbon footprint is highlighted, but all other criteria can be filtered and sorted lightning fast too. Many other useful features to choose the best flight.
Launched in Travel, Climate Tech, Vacation
Mayfair
Mayfair
Ad
The 4.02% APY cash account for businesses.
About this launch
Book.greenFind the cheapest and most ecological flights
0
reviews
11
followers
Book.green by
was hunted by
Jiri Hajek
in Travel, Climate Tech, Vacation. Made by
Jiri Hajek
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
Book.green is not rated yet. This is Book.green's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#78