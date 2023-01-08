Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Book.green
Book.green
Find the cheapest and most ecological flights
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Book.green finds the best flights and presents them in a unique and clear UI. Carbon footprint is highlighted, but all other criteria can be filtered and sorted lightning fast too. Many other useful features to choose the best flight.
Launched in
Travel
,
Climate Tech
,
Vacation
by
Book.green
Mayfair
Ad
The 4.02% APY cash account for businesses.
About this launch
Book.green
Find the cheapest and most ecological flights
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Book.green by
Book.green
was hunted by
Jiri Hajek
in
Travel
,
Climate Tech
,
Vacation
. Made by
Jiri Hajek
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
Book.green
is not rated yet. This is Book.green's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#78
Report