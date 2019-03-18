Book for Leeflets

Create a landing page for your book — add an intro, pricing options, video, newsletter, testimonials, author details, and purchase options. $25 to publish, no recurring fees.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jason SchullerMaker@jschuller · Designer and maker of things.
The "Book" template for Leeflets.com marks the beginning of a series of templates made specifically for "creators" — templates anyone can use to market their products, profiles, services, etc. Leeflets are free to create and preview and then just $25.00 to publish with no recurring fees.
Upvote Share·