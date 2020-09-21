discussion
Derek Lee
MakerBoo Co-Founder
Thanks @nickabouzeid for the hunt! Hey hunters! 👋 I know how much we like trying new things, so because Dating Telepathy is a premium feature, we’re giving away a free month of Boo Infinity for the PH community. Download on our website: https://boo.dating -------------------------------------------------------------------------- PH Exclusive Benefit: Free 1 Month of Boo Infinity (available next 24 hours) Just comment below this post with your Boo ID handle (obtained during account setup) within the next 24 hours, and we’ll gift it to your account. Or shoot us an email at hello@boo.dating. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Love and dating are one of the biggest centerpieces of our lives. It’s the nuances of which we stay up all night talking about with our closest friends, what delights us with the greatest joy and anticipation, and what brings us the greatest heartbreak and sadness. The unknowns of love, dating, and attraction have confused and tormented people throughout time and culture. Worries like whether someone likes you, how to act in front of someone you like, or what someone is truly like beneath the surface. Or why someone just isn’t into you, why it can be so difficult to understand one another, or just why people are the way they are. Finding the right person today can also feel challenging: inefficient, tiring, and time-consuming. Most dating apps force you through trial and error and leave you hoping someone will work out. Even when you find someone, differences in values and personality often become insurmountable and fail the relationship. We realized these things don’t have to be this way. With personality psychology, we can now instantly know more about any person than we could before, making the problems above irrelevant. Boo is the dating and social app for compatible dates and friends. We’re your tour guide through the strange landscape of another’s heart and mind. We use the Myers Briggs (MBTI) and personality psychology to help you deeply understand anyone and connect with people who intuitively understand you. With just a 4-question personality quiz, you can mindread and analyze 16 dimensions of your match’s dating personality. Unique Benefits: ⚡ Compatible Matches - You are recommended people you’re statistically likely to love and understand effortlessly. ⚡ Save Time, Money, and Emotional Fatigue you would have spent on incompatible dates and relationships. ⚡ Understand Personalities - Deeply understand each other’s personalities, leaving uncertainty out. ⚡ Dating Advice - In-depth dating advice and insight into how to attract anyone. When we first launched our MVP a few months ago, we had a vision of a personality psychology-enabled world and how that would improve countless aspects of our lives. We’re currently only scratching the surface of what is possible. We love hearing from our users and are excited to hear from you on how we can improve the experience. Please feel free to ask us any questions and share your feedback on anything in the comments below! Hope you like it! Thanks, Derek
