This is the latest launch from Bonjoro
See Bonjoro’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Bonjoro Testimonials
Ranked #7 for today
Bonjoro Testimonials
Turn customer love into your most powerful growth channel
Visit
Upvote 22
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Looking for an easier way to collect great testimonials for your website?
Bonjoro’s newest feature, Testimonials, lets you effortlessly gather video and text testimonials to share on your website, social media, and emails.
Launched in
Marketing
by
Bonjoro
About this launch
Bonjoro
Send personal video messages to delight & convert customers
30
reviews
26
followers
Follow for updates
Bonjoro Testimonials by
Bonjoro
was hunted by
Oliver Bridge
in
Marketing
. Made by
Oliver Bridge
,
Simon Hartcher
,
Matthew Barnett
,
Casey Hill
,
Grant Dewar
and
. Featured on August 31st, 2022.
Bonjoro
is rated
5/5 ★
by 29 users. It first launched on November 15th, 2016.
Upvotes
22
Comments
8
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#52
