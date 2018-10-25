Boltzmann helps crypto investors make better decisions. In particular, Boltzmann offers a suite of metrics that help show the underlying supply and demand for a given network's token. Other features include a funds database, an arbitrage map, sentiment analysis, and and a library containing several hundred project white papers.
The Boltzmann Edge - Boltzmann - MediumInstead of relying on price and order book data, investors require fundamental metrics that describe a network's utility. Boltzmann offers two primary forms of intelligence: on-chain metrics in the form of network graph-derived metrics and off-chain metrics in the form of public forum-based sentiment analysis.
Johann Colloredo-MansfeldMakerHiring@johann_colloredo_mansfeld · Harvard 2017. Co-Founder of Boltzmann.
Hi all! Happy to share Boltzmann with the PH community. We have spent months developing this service with a number of crypto asset hedge funds. We began trading and investing in the space ourselves and were frustrated by the lack of transparent data, information, and news. We have a lot more to accomplish but are excited with these first steps.
John Foster@jhon_foster · QA
I need this
@jhon_foster, glad to hear - today we will give 3 months free 'pro' access to the first 25 signups!
