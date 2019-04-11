Welcome to Boltflow! 👋🏽
👨🏻💻A simple tool to quickly and easily optimize sites exported with Webflow.
🚀Specifically built for Webflow and powered by Grunt, boltflow is designed with simplicity and scalability in mind.
Kieran Glover 💻Maker@kierglover1 · Beginning my indie maker journey 🚀
Hey 👋 Product Hunt! I built this thing called Boltflow.xyz for myself, but wanted to make it public to see if others could benefit from it too. 🤔Problem I use Webflow everyday at work and for personal projects and it has a great set of built in features to optimize your websites, However, with exported sites these features are unfortunately lost. So what did I want? I wanted a quick and easy way to optimize my exported Webflow websites without a huge technical overhead. 🛠Solution So to scratch my own itch, I began learning about the Grunt task runner which would help me 'get back' the optimization features built into the Webflow platform. After some trial and error, I managed to do that 💪 I thought others might benefit from what I built, so decided to launch it as a mini project with some easy to follow instructions 🚀
