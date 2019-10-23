Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Nickless
Maker
Hey PH 👋! I’m the CEO/Co-Founder of Vlipsy, and our team is back with another way to add your favorite reaction videos to your social feeds. With our new app, Bolt Camera, we wanted to tackle the challenge of combining video reactions with … video (and photos). Like the GIF industry before us, first there was texting and then there were stickers. This wasn’t an easy task as there are complexities with rendering your beautiful mashups on the fly and preserving your masterpiece - but we’re pumped to get this in your hands and continue making improvements with a deep roadmap of creative video lens and effects to come. Right now we’re just out on iOS with this one, but we’re happy to report that Android is well on its way. If you want to be notified when the Android version drops, head over to https://boltcamera.com and add your name to the mailing list. I’m here to answer any questions and welcome any thoughts/feedback you might have about the product or our beloved video reaction space!
UpvoteShare
This is awesome!
UpvoteShare